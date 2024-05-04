Subcontractor working site where steel cylinder killed woman received OSHA violation last year

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned the subcontractor working at the site in Oakland where a steel cylinder came loose and struck a woman, killing her, received an OSHA violation just over a year ago.

Costa Contracting paid an $8,000 fine in March 2023. Here’s the language for that citation:

“Employees were not protected from excavated or other materials or equipment that could pose a hazard by falling or rolling into excavations by either placing and keeping such materials or equipment at least 2 feet (.61 m) from the edge of excavations, or by the use of retaining devices that were sufficient to prevent materials or equipment from falling or rolling into excavations, or by a combination of both if necessary”

Channel 11 reached out to the company’s lawyer regarding this story but we have not heard back.

Meantime, family members and witnesses want answers.

“How did this thing get loose? What were they doing? What were they thinking? It could have been even more than her?” Adrienne Young, the victim’s aunt, said. “That’s a high-traffic area. Very high-traffic. How do you allow something like that to happen?”

Channel 11 also spoke to an EMT who happened to be in the area when the incident occurred.

“When I got up there, it became very obvious, very quickly that there was no way for me to establish an airway. There was nothing we could do,” the EMT said. “I hope that they can get some justice in any regard for the way that she passed.”

