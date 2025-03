PITTSBURGH — WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

The show will be at PPG Paints Arena on June 30.

This show is the last of 12 events scheduled as part of WWE’s 2025 touring schedule.

Tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m.

