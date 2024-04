PITTSBURGH — Some WWE stars stopped by UPMC Children’s Hospital before Smackdown at PPG Paints Arena.

Bianca Belair, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller visited with patients and their families and passed out championship titles.

Patients also had a chance to play a game with them.

