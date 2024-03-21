Young girl gets living donor liver transplant from mother at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is celebrating its 200th living donor liver transplant.

At the end of February, Adleigh, 5, and her family traveled from Alabama so that her mother, Haley, could donate her liver to Adleigh, who had been diagnosed with biliary atresia at 7 weeks old.

Haley is a nurse and knew about living-donor liver transplantation, which eliminates the need for patients to be placed on the waiting list and offers the opportunity to transplant earlier and when patients are healthier.

The procedure was done on Feb. 21, and Haley and Adleigh are recovering well.

