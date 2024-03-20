‘I wish this was a dream’: Grandfather of children killed in Jeannette fire speaks to Channel 11

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Hours after a massive fire in Jeannette left four children and their father dead, Channel 11 spoke with their grandfather about his unimaginable loss.

>> 4 children, father killed in Westmoreland County house fire

“It tears me up. The only thing I could think of this morning was go over to that house and make sure they weren’t in that house. I knew they were gone, but I didn’t want them in there,” Richard John told Channel 11.

In the last 24 hours, John’s life turned upside down. His four grandchildren and his soon-to-be son-in-law were all killed when a fire burned their Jeannette home.

Jeannette Fire Victims Four young children and their father were killed in a house fire in Jeannette.

>> Click here for more information on how to help the family

“I wish they were here. I wish this was a dream,” he said through tears.

His daughter, Miranda, and two other grandkids survived because a neighbor helped them out the back window.

“The two babies are doing well. They’re on breathing machines to help them breathe,” he added.

The children who didn’t survive are 7-year-old Kyson, 6-year-old Kinzleigh, 3-year-old Keagan and Korbyn, who was just 1 month old.

His future son-in-law was Tyler King.

“When they found them, he was laying on top of the babies,” John said.

This afternoon, the community of Jeanette came together outside of the fire department, as they grieved the loss of the four children and their dad.

“I want to thank everyone for all of the love and support. They’re going to need it.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group