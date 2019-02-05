Lock of George Washington's hair sells at auction

NEW YORK CITY - A lock of George Washington's hair has been sold for over $35,000.
The lock of the first U.S. president's hair sold for $35,764 in the Lelands Winter 2019 Classic Auction.
It came from the family of Alexander Hamilton, who had the lock of hair affixed to an autograph note signed by James A. Hamilton for a century.
James A. Hamilton was the former secretary of state and third son of Alexander Hamilton.
