The couple is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Tuesday to determine whether they can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California, which is an alleged victim in the couple's case.
Prosecutors say it poses a potential conflict of interest. Loughlin and Giannulli say the firm's work for USC was unrelated to the admissions case and was handled by different lawyers.
The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty.
