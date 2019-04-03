Lunchables to introduce new breakfast line called 'Brunchables'

Lunchables is looking to move into the breakfast market.
The iconic snack food line is set to debut a new product called Brunchables.
There will be three varieties to choose from: bacon and cheese, breakfast ham and cheese, and breakfast sausage and cheese.
Plot twist: It’s REAL. Join a waitlist worth waiting in, so you can give yourself a chance to win the hottest brunch item ever: #Brunchables.— The Real Lunchables (@RealLunchables) April 2, 2019
P.S. you only have 72 hours. 😘https://t.co/6CNqOSA8UX pic.twitter.com/9ku6XNWwmK
Lunchables teased the announcement on April Fool's day, causing many fans to be suspicious.
But according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Kraft Heinz Company, Brunchables are a real thing and they should be available in stores next month.
