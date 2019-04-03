  • Lunchables to introduce new breakfast line called 'Brunchables'

    Updated:

    Lunchables is looking to move into the breakfast market.

    The iconic snack food line is set to debut a new product called Brunchables.

    There will be three varieties to choose from: bacon and cheese, breakfast ham and cheese, and breakfast sausage and cheese.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Lunchables teased the announcement on April Fool's day, causing many fans to be suspicious.

    But according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Kraft Heinz Company, Brunchables are a real thing and they should be available in stores next month.

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories