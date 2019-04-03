  • Woman buys total inventory of closing Payless shoe store, donates to flood victims

    Updated:
    HAYS, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas woman donated 204 pairs of shoes to Nebraska flood victims after buying everything that was left at a closing Payless store.

    The Hays Post reports the shoes were part of a flood relief shipment taken to farmers in Nebraska by Fort Hays State's agriculture sorority, Sigma Alpha, during the weekend.

    TRENDING NOW:

    A graduate of Fort Hays State, Addy Tritt, said she wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past.

    When the price at a Hays store dropped to $1 per pair, Tritt negotiated with the business to buy the remaining shoes for $100.

    They included 162 pairs of baby shoes and two pairs of men's shoes. The rest were women's shoes.

    The retail price of the shoes would have been more than $6,000.

    ___

    Information from: KAYS-AM, http://hayspost.com

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories