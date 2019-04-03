Woman buys total inventory of closing Payless shoe store, donates to flood victims

The Hays Post reports the shoes were part of a flood relief shipment taken to farmers in Nebraska by Fort Hays State's agriculture sorority, Sigma Alpha, during the weekend.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Mom who pulled gun on man at mall admits she may have overreacted
- LIVE UPDATES: Republican candidate concedes in special election, district flips back to blue
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh gun legislation passes final City Council vote
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A graduate of Fort Hays State, Addy Tritt, said she wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past.
When the price at a Hays store dropped to $1 per pair, Tritt negotiated with the business to buy the remaining shoes for $100.
They included 162 pairs of baby shoes and two pairs of men's shoes. The rest were women's shoes.
The retail price of the shoes would have been more than $6,000.
___
Information from: KAYS-AM, http://hayspost.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}