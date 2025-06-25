Man dead following dirt bike accident on road in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Pa. — One man is dead after riding a dirt bike on Long Run Road in White Oak before hitting the guide rail.

Police were called to the scene of the accident around 1:18 a.m. when dispatchers were notified on a person laying in the road on Long Run Road. The man was dead by the time first responders got to the scene.

According to Allegheny County Police, they believe the victim was riding a street legal dirt bike when he struck the guide rail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information with regard to this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group