Man sentenced to prison attacks lawyer in courtroom

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio - It was chaos in an Ohio courtroom as a man sentenced to prison attacked his lawyer.
Police body camera video of the incident captured the scene as it played out inside a Cuyahoga County courtroom on Tuesday. It happened just seconds after David Chislton was sentenced to 47 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend and setting fire to an apartment building back in 2017.
Chislton, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was apparently upset with the length of his sentence.
"I turned to him because I was about to tell him that I would come to meet with him privately, to see if there's anything we can do to reduce his sentence, but before I could even open my mouth I just heard a swish sound and all I could remember is waking up on the floor underneath the table," attorney Aaron Brockler told WKYC.
Brockler says Chislton was handcuffed from the front instead of the back. "The prosecutors were behind me, I guess they were trying to pull me out from under him because he was biting... He was biting me on my rear end of all places."
Despite the punch, Brockler says he forgives Chislton for striking out.
NBC/WKYC
