Man shot after breaking into neighbor’s home in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is in critical condition this morning after he was shot by his neighbor.

A woman in McKeesport called police around 1:30 a.m. claiming that her boyfriend had assaulted her. When police arrived to the scene on Highland Avenue, the boyfriend refused to come out of the residence.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers forced their way into the apartment and the man fled through a back window. The man attempted to break into his neighbor’s apartment at which point that neighbor shot the man.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

