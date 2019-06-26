  • Mansion featured in 'Beverly Hillbillies' for sale at $195M

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The estate featured in the opening credits of the "Beverly Hillbillies" TV show in the 1960s is up for sale.

    If you've suddenly found yourself with a windfall, you'll be happy to know the mansion just took a $50M price cut and is currently offered for sale at $195M.

    The sprawling estate is called The Chartwell and boasts 11 bedrooms, an underground tunnel and a 75-foot pool

    It is currently the most expensive home on the market in the U.S., but a $500M property in Bel Air is expected to be listed soon.

     

