Mansion featured in 'Beverly Hillbillies' for sale at $195M

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The estate featured in the opening credits of the "Beverly Hillbillies" TV show in the 1960s is up for sale.
If you've suddenly found yourself with a windfall, you'll be happy to know the mansion just took a $50M price cut and is currently offered for sale at $195M.
The sprawling estate is called The Chartwell and boasts 11 bedrooms, an underground tunnel and a 75-foot pool.
It is currently the most expensive home on the market in the U.S., but a $500M property in Bel Air is expected to be listed soon.
Highest Priced Home For Sale In The U.S. Is Now This $245 Million Former Private Listing.— Hilton & Hyland (@hiltonhyland) January 10, 2019
(Via @Forbes)https://t.co/aznPsJvdNQ
