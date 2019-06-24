McDonald's sales boom after switch to fresh beef patties

Customers are "loving it" when it comes to McDonald's new fresh beef burgers.
The fast-food giant swapped out frozen patties from its Quarter Pounder last year and sales of the iconic burger are up 30 percent.
USA Today reports McDonald's sold 40 million more Quarter Pounders nationally in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter in 2018. McDonald's said the change to fresh beef was all about providing customers with a hotter, juicier burger.
Meanwhile, as plant-based options grow, McDonald's has not announced plans for a meatless burger in the United States, but it did unveil "The Big Vegan Ts" in Germany last month.
A McDonald's spokesperson said the company will "understand the changing trends and figure out how to deliver."
