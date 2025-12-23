Body of missing Armstrong County man recovered from Allegheny River

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The body of a missing man from Armstrong County has been recovered.

Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers said Cory Dominic Cook, 31, of Avonmore, was recovered from the Allegheny River in Manor Township at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cook was reported missing last Friday.

Recovery efforts began on Monday after crews found a body near Rails to Trails.

The Manor Township Police Department said weather and water conditions made the operation difficult.

“Manor Township Police would like to extend sincere gratitude to all assisting agencies for their professionalism, dedication, and tireless efforts throughout this operation. We also thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the search,” the Manor Township Police Department said in a statement.

An autopsy will be conducted. The Manor Township Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Officials will release more details if appropriate.

