MIT engineer creates googly-eyed robotic snowblower

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Put away your shovels and check out Dane Kouttron's remote-controlled snow blower. Kouttron, an engineer at MIT, says he doesn't like being out in the cold, so he built this snowblower last winter.
He says it took him three months to build and that it's purely electrical. There's no engine.
The googly-eyes that light up are just for fun. Kouttron told WBZ that it can also run by itself, using GPS: "Not only can it take in a bunch of GPS positions and take care of cleaning a parking lot by itself. But ideally, sit up with your cup of tea and remotely pilot your snow moving machine from the comfort of your own home."
He says he doesn't have current plans to pitch the snowblower commercially, but admits it would be an interesting venture.
Kouttron was once on the show 'Battle Bots.'
CNN/WBZ
