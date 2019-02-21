Check your old Disney VHS tapes, they could be worth big money on the e-commerce site eBay.
Some Disney tapes from the Black Diamond Collection, released between 1984 and 1994 with a black diamond on the spine of the case, are going for between $50 and $250 on the retail bidding website.
The website thegamer.com reported, however, that one of the most valuable of all the movies in the collection is “101 Dalmatians,” released in 1992 and valued at around $6,000. If the video has “A Walt Disney Classic” on the tape it could be worth even more, and tapes with the original artwork that was changed at a later date by Disney are worth more, too. But a VHS tape of “Alice in Wonderland” is currently listed for $9,999.99 or best offer and a copy of “The Little Mermaid” in the original case is listed for $3,200.
As in any bidding format, just because a tape may be valuable and listed at a high price doesn’t mean it will sell for that price.
Disney’s Black Diamond Collection includes:
- "Robin Hood" (1984, 1991)
- "Pinocchio" (1985, 1993)
- "Dumbo" (1985, 1991)
- "Sword in the Stone" (1986, 1991)
- "Alice in Wonderland" (1986, 1991)
- "Sleeping Beauty" (1986)
- "Lady and the Tramp" (1987)
- "Cinderella" (1988)
- "Bambi" (1989)
- "The Little Mermaid" (1990)
- "Peter Pan" (1990)
- "The Jungle Book" (1991)
- "The Rescuers Down Under" (1991)
- "Fantasia" (1991)
- "101 Dalmatians" (1992)
- "The Great Mouse Detective" (1992)
- "The Rescuers" (1992)
