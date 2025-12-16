Most expensive homes for sale in Erie

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Erie listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. Lake Front Dr, Erie
- Price: $4,600,000
- 0 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 131 days (-$600,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 246 Niagara Point Dr, Erie
- Price: $2,450,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,391
- Price per square foot: $383
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 130 days
#3. 4206 Commodore Dr, Erie
- Price: $1,899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,144
- Price per square foot: $458
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
#4. 10163 Sampson Rd, Erie
- Price: $1,895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 11,743
- Price per square foot: $161
- Lot size: 30.4 acres
- Days on market: 637 days
#5. 5360 Wolf Rd, Erie
- Price: $1,275,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,920
- Price per square foot: $215
- Lot size: 2.9 acres
- Days on market: 57 days
#6. 317 W 6th St, Erie
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,006
- Price per square foot: $208
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 403 days
#7. 1505 S Shore Dr, Erie
- Price: $1,200,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,355
- Price per square foot: $163
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 287 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 4225 State St, Erie
- Price: $1,100,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,062
- Price per square foot: $181
- Lot size: 5.6 acres
- Days on market: 165 days
#9. 5080 Saybrook Pl, Mill Creek
- Price: $1,040,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,692
- Price per square foot: $221
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 73 days
#10. 251 Arbuckle Rd, Erie
- Price: $899,997
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,876
- Price per square foot: $184
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 74 days
