Most expensive homes for sale in Erie

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Erie listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. Lake Front Dr, Erie

- Price: $4,600,000

- 0 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 131 days (-$600,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 246 Niagara Point Dr, Erie

- Price: $2,450,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,391

- Price per square foot: $383

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 130 days

#3. 4206 Commodore Dr, Erie

- Price: $1,899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,144

- Price per square foot: $458

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 62 days

#4. 10163 Sampson Rd, Erie

- Price: $1,895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 11,743

- Price per square foot: $161

- Lot size: 30.4 acres

- Days on market: 637 days

#5. 5360 Wolf Rd, Erie

- Price: $1,275,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,920

- Price per square foot: $215

- Lot size: 2.9 acres

- Days on market: 57 days

#6. 317 W 6th St, Erie

- Price: $1,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,006

- Price per square foot: $208

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 403 days

#7. 1505 S Shore Dr, Erie

- Price: $1,200,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,355

- Price per square foot: $163

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 287 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 4225 State St, Erie

- Price: $1,100,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,062

- Price per square foot: $181

- Lot size: 5.6 acres

- Days on market: 165 days

#9. 5080 Saybrook Pl, Mill Creek

- Price: $1,040,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,692

- Price per square foot: $221

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 73 days

#10. 251 Arbuckle Rd, Erie

- Price: $899,997

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,876

- Price per square foot: $184

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 74 days

