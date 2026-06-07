Incident in Crafton ‘resolved peacefully,’ police say

CRAFTON, Pa. — UPDATE: Crafton police said around 8:18 p.m. that the incident had been “resolved peacefully.” The road is now open, and there is no danger to the community.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

The Crafton Borough Police Department is notifying residents of an ongoing police incident.

It’s happening along North Linwood Avenue, the department said in a social media post Saturday around 6:49 p.m.

People are told to shelter in place and avoid walking into the area for their safety.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group