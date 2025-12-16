Most expensive homes for sale in Gettysburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Gettysburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 75 Cavalry Field Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $1,400,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,929

- Price per square foot: $356

- Lot size: 4.9 acres

- Days on market: 98 days

#2. 948 Heritage Dr, Gettysburg

- Price: $895,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,890

- Price per square foot: $183

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

#3. 10 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg

- Price: $695,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,879

- Price per square foot: $179

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 65 days

#4. 95 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg

- Price: $685,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,972

- Price per square foot: $230

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 75 days

#5. 39 Reedgrass Way, Gettysburg

- Price: $665,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,421

- Price per square foot: $274

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 41 days

#6. 51 W Audubon Rd Unit 170, Gettysburg

- Price: $661,305

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,226

- Price per square foot: $204

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#7. 2325 York Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $629,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,180

- Price per square foot: $150

- Lot size: 17.6 acres

- Days on market: 116 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. New Vista Way Unit 5, Gettysburg

- Price: $624,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,028

- Price per square foot: $308

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#9. Homesite 371 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg

- Price: $620,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

- Price per square foot: $243

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 232 days

#10. 4 Cottage Ln, Gettysburg

- Price: $605,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,638

- Price per square foot: $166

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 60 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

