Most expensive homes for sale in Gettysburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Gettysburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 75 Cavalry Field Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $1,400,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,929
- Price per square foot: $356
- Lot size: 4.9 acres
- Days on market: 98 days
#2. 948 Heritage Dr, Gettysburg
- Price: $895,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,890
- Price per square foot: $183
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
#3. 10 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg
- Price: $695,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,879
- Price per square foot: $179
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 65 days
#4. 95 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg
- Price: $685,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,972
- Price per square foot: $230
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 75 days
#5. 39 Reedgrass Way, Gettysburg
- Price: $665,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,421
- Price per square foot: $274
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 41 days
#6. 51 W Audubon Rd Unit 170, Gettysburg
- Price: $661,305
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,226
- Price per square foot: $204
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#7. 2325 York Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $629,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,180
- Price per square foot: $150
- Lot size: 17.6 acres
- Days on market: 116 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. New Vista Way Unit 5, Gettysburg
- Price: $624,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,028
- Price per square foot: $308
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
#9. Homesite 371 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg
- Price: $620,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- Price per square foot: $243
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 232 days
#10. 4 Cottage Ln, Gettysburg
- Price: $605,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,638
- Price per square foot: $166
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 60 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
