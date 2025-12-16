Most expensive homes for sale in Harrisburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Harrisburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 740 Hampton Ct, Harrisburg
- Price: $1,985,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,000
- Price per square foot: $220
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 132 days (-$2,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 6522 Plowman Rdg, Harrisburg
- Price: $1,575,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,374
- Price per square foot: $213
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 227 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 7736 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg
- Price: $1,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,796
- Price per square foot: $395
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 139 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 4216 Prosperous Dr, Harrisburg
- Price: $1,495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,431
- Price per square foot: $201
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 54 days
#5. 407 N Front St, Harrisburg
- Price: $1,395,000
- 10 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,800
- Price per square foot: $118
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 319 days
#6. 2917 N Front St, Harrisburg
- Price: $1,249,900
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,034
- Price per square foot: $177
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 420 days (-$150,100 price reduction since listing)
#7. 2909 N Front St, Harrisburg
- Price: $1,249,900
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,365
- Price per square foot: $169
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 420 days (-$150,100 price reduction since listing)
#8. 1535 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Harrisburg
- Price: $1,100,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,915
- Price per square foot: $185
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 160 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 5111 Gallo Way, Harrisburg
- Price: $983,806
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,672
- Price per square foot: $210
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 111 days
#10. 7932 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,900
- Price per square foot: $336
- Lot size: 8.5 acres
- Days on market: 145 days
