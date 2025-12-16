Most expensive homes for sale in Harrisburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Harrisburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 740 Hampton Ct, Harrisburg

- Price: $1,985,500

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,000

- Price per square foot: $220

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 132 days (-$2,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 6522 Plowman Rdg, Harrisburg

- Price: $1,575,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,374

- Price per square foot: $213

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 227 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 7736 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg

- Price: $1,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,796

- Price per square foot: $395

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 139 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 4216 Prosperous Dr, Harrisburg

- Price: $1,495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,431

- Price per square foot: $201

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 54 days

#5. 407 N Front St, Harrisburg

- Price: $1,395,000

- 10 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,800

- Price per square foot: $118

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 319 days

#6. 2917 N Front St, Harrisburg

- Price: $1,249,900

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,034

- Price per square foot: $177

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 420 days (-$150,100 price reduction since listing)

#7. 2909 N Front St, Harrisburg

- Price: $1,249,900

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,365

- Price per square foot: $169

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 420 days (-$150,100 price reduction since listing)

#8. 1535 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Harrisburg

- Price: $1,100,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,915

- Price per square foot: $185

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 160 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 5111 Gallo Way, Harrisburg

- Price: $983,806

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,672

- Price per square foot: $210

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 111 days

#10. 7932 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,900

- Price per square foot: $336

- Lot size: 8.5 acres

- Days on market: 145 days

