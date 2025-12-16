Most expensive homes for sale in Wilkes-Barre

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Wilkes-Barre listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 33 Fordham Rd, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $975,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,850
- Price per square foot: $201
- Days on market: 83 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 129 E Saylor Ave, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $399,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,293
- Price per square foot: $121
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 38 days (-$28,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 122 Reliance Dr, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $385,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,422
- Price per square foot: $158
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 105 days
#4. 58 E Lafayette Pl, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $375,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,079
- Price per square foot: $121
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 41 days
#5. 76 Brader Dr, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $319,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,862
- Price per square foot: $171
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 116 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 60 Mallery Pl, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $299,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,465
- Price per square foot: $121
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 37 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 29 Terrace St, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $299,900
- 9 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,956
- Price per square foot: $60
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 73 days
#8. 55 Merlino Dr, Plains
- Price: $295,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,892
- Price per square foot: $102
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 16 days
#9. 58 Dagobert St, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $295,000
- 7 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,962
- Price per square foot: $99
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
#10. 247 N Main St, Wilkes Barre
- Price: $294,900
- 7 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,904
- Price per square foot: $101
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 18 days
