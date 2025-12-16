Most expensive homes for sale in Wilkes-Barre

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Wilkes-Barre listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 33 Fordham Rd, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $975,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,850

- Price per square foot: $201

- Days on market: 83 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 129 E Saylor Ave, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $399,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,293

- Price per square foot: $121

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 38 days (-$28,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 122 Reliance Dr, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $385,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,422

- Price per square foot: $158

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 105 days

#4. 58 E Lafayette Pl, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $375,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,079

- Price per square foot: $121

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 41 days

#5. 76 Brader Dr, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $319,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,862

- Price per square foot: $171

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 116 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 60 Mallery Pl, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $299,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,465

- Price per square foot: $121

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 37 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 29 Terrace St, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $299,900

- 9 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,956

- Price per square foot: $60

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 73 days

#8. 55 Merlino Dr, Plains

- Price: $295,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,892

- Price per square foot: $102

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 16 days

#9. 58 Dagobert St, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $295,000

- 7 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,962

- Price per square foot: $99

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

#10. 247 N Main St, Wilkes Barre

- Price: $294,900

- 7 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,904

- Price per square foot: $101

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 18 days

