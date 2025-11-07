The most expensive neighborhoods in Altoona

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Altoona metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Lllyswen (Altoona, PA)

Median sale price

: $201,000 |

Median days on market

: 9 days

109 Ruskin Dr, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,170

- See 109 Ruskin Dr, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

110 Coleridge Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,629

- See 110 Coleridge Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

213 Milton Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $238,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,789

- See 213 Milton Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

305 Shelley Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,704

- See 305 Shelley Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#2. Highland Park (Altoona, PA)

Median sale price

: $185,000 |

Median days on market

: 3 days

316 Ridge Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,060

- See 316 Ridge Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

5001 Highland Park Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,240

- See 5001 Highland Park Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

516 49Th St, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,462

- See 516 49Th St, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

530 52Nd St, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,068

- See 530 52Nd St, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#3. Pleasant Valley (Altoona, PA)

Median sale price

: $180,000 |

Median days on market

: 13 days

1611 Tyler Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,554

- See 1611 Tyler Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

1631 Van Buren Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $257,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,344

- See 1631 Van Buren Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

502 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $148,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,248

- See 502 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

614 S 22Nd St, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,045

- See 614 S 22Nd St, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#4. Lakefront (Lakemont, PA)

Median sale price

: $146,500 |

Median days on market

: 2 days

514 S Pine St, Altoona, PA 16602

- List price: $129,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,280

- See 514 S Pine St, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

811 S Logan Blvd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

- List price: $244,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900

- See 811 S Logan Blvd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 on Redfin.com

#5. Calvert Hills (Altoona, PA)

Median sale price

: $144,900 |

Median days on market

: 33 days

1216 23Rd Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,707

- See 1216 23Rd Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

1421 17Th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

- List price: $114,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,690

- See 1421 17Th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

1508 25Th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 960

- See 1508 25Th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

1524 21St Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,051

- See 1524 21St Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.