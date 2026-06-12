Animal rescue takes on around 80 pigs from Rostraver Township home, asking for some extra help

TARENTUM, Pa. — Dozens of pigs rescued from a home in deplorable conditions are getting a second chance.

Police rescued more than over 60 pigs and a dozen piglets from a home along Route 51 in Rostraver Township last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Dozens of pigs pulled from a home in Westmoreland County

Law enforcement spent hours wrangling the pigs into trailers. The owner of that property is facing charges.

Now, those pigs are in the care of the Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue.

The organization had to expand to take on all of the pigs.

A dozen volunteers helped build 900 feet of fencing to make room.

“Making sure each one is healthy and fixed is our priority. They currently are really enjoying their time outside in the grass,” Pigsburgh Squealers Founder Blue Martin said.

But the organization needs help.

The group hopes to get them into foster homes and eventually into forever homes.

Anyone who wants to foster a pig must own and not rent their property, have access to a fenced yard, have a separate space from dogs and other pigs and live within a two-hour drive of Pittsburgh. The rescue is willing to reimburse supplies and offer help.

Between medical treatments, food and shelter, it could cost as much as $50,000 to care for the rescued pigs.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Pigsburgh Squelers Rescue.

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