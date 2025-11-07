The most expensive neighborhoods in Harrisburg

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Harrisburg metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Silver Spring (New Kingstown, PA)

Median sale price

: $441,750 |

Median days on market

: 14 days

100 Hidden Springs Dr, Mechanicsburg, Pa

- List price: $725,207

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,016

- See 100 Hidden Springs Dr, Mechanicsburg, Pa on Redfin.com

11 Sailfish Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

- List price: $2,040,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,715

- See 11 Sailfish Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 on Redfin.com

32 Pamela Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,773

- See 32 Pamela Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 on Redfin.com

504 Hogestown Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,227

- See 504 Hogestown Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 on Redfin.com

#2. Pinebrook (Camp Hill, PA)

Median sale price

: $440,000 |

Median days on market

: 5 days

3802 Copper Kettle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011

- List price: $429,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,184

- See 3802 Copper Kettle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 on Redfin.com

#3. North West Lower Paxton (Linglestown, PA)

Median sale price

: $435,000 |

Median days on market

: 20 days

1002 Jacks Pl, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- List price: $709,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,844

- See 1002 Jacks Pl, Harrisburg, PA 17112 on Redfin.com

1015 Marys Way, Harrisburg, Pa

- List price: $609,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,626

- See 1015 Marys Way, Harrisburg, Pa on Redfin.com

2786 Silver Maple Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- List price: $589,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,575

- See 2786 Silver Maple Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17112 on Redfin.com

4487 Continental Dr, Lower Paxton Township, PA 17112

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,301

- See 4487 Continental Dr, Lower Paxton Township, PA 17112 on Redfin.com

#4. South East Lower Paxton (Rutherford, PA)

Median sale price

: $426,000 |

Median days on market

: 10 days

1001 Fanning Way, Lower Paxton Township, PA 17111

- List price: $649,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,444

- See 1001 Fanning Way, Lower Paxton Township, PA 17111 on Redfin.com

6141 Spring Knoll Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- List price: $314,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,079

- See 6141 Spring Knoll Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111 on Redfin.com

6307 Aston Ct, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- List price: $559,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,228

- See 6307 Aston Ct, Harrisburg, PA 17111 on Redfin.com

6446 Mccormick Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- List price: $998,950

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,010

- See 6446 Mccormick Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17111 on Redfin.com

#5. Indian Creek (Shiremanstown, PA)

Median sale price

: $415,000 |

Median days on market

: 3 days

430 Cherokee Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

- List price: $499,369

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,264

- See 430 Cherokee Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.