The most expensive neighborhoods in Johnstown

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Moxham (Johnstown, PA)

Median sale price

: $54,950 |

Median days on market

: 7 days

210 Grove Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902

- List price: $55,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 948

- See 210 Grove Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com

735 Grove Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,484

- See 735 Grove Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com

821 Highland Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,675

- See 821 Highland Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com

825 Cypress Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- See 825 Cypress Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com

#2. Hornerstown (Johnstown, PA)

Median sale price

: $52,750 |

Median days on market

: 48 days

309 Cedar St, Johnstown, PA 15902

- List price: $59,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,439

- See 309 Cedar St, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com

412 Oak St, Johnstown, PA 15902

- List price: $54,900

- Beds: not available | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,233

- See 412 Oak St, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com

500 Pine St, Johnstown, PA 15902

- List price: $74,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,290

- See 500 Pine St, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com

650 Pine St, Johnstown, PA 15902

- List price: $25,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,796

- See 650 Pine St, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com

#3. Morrellville (Johnstown, PA)

Median sale price

: $52,500 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

1306 Tennessee Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906

- List price: $15,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 960

- See 1306 Tennessee Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com

339 Fairfield Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906

- List price: $57,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,368

- See 339 Fairfield Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com

85 Grass Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906

- List price: $58,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,792

- See 85 Grass Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com

939 Virginia Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- See 939 Virginia Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com

