The most expensive neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Philadelphia metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Gladwyne (Philadelphia, PA)

Median sale price

: $2,050,000 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

1045 Waverly Rd, Gladwyne, PA 19035

- List price: $7,875,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 12 | Square feet: 17,913

- See 1045 Waverly Rd, Gladwyne, PA 19035 on Redfin.com

1120 Maplecrest Cir, Gladwyne, PA 19035

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,624

- See 1120 Maplecrest Cir, Gladwyne, PA 19035 on Redfin.com

1225 Country Club Rd, Gladwyne, PA 19035

- List price: $8,500,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 9.5 | Square feet: 9,166

- See 1225 Country Club Rd, Gladwyne, PA 19035 on Redfin.com

1717 Martins Ln, Gladwyne, PA 19035

- List price: $1,950,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,282

- See 1717 Martins Ln, Gladwyne, PA 19035 on Redfin.com

#2. Villanova (Radnor Township, PA)

Median sale price

: $1,637,500 |

Median days on market

: 33 days

1018 Riverview Ln, Conshohocken, PA 19428

- List price: $990,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,945

- See 1018 Riverview Ln, Conshohocken, PA 19428 on Redfin.com

1408 Rene Rd, Villanova, PA 19085

- List price: $2,689,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,063

- See 1408 Rene Rd, Villanova, PA 19085 on Redfin.com

1425 Mount Pleasant Rd, Villanova, PA 19085

- List price: $2,150,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 10,889

- See 1425 Mount Pleasant Rd, Villanova, PA 19085 on Redfin.com

200 Hilldale Rd, Villanova, PA 19085

- List price: $2,150,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,300

- See 200 Hilldale Rd, Villanova, PA 19085 on Redfin.com

#3. Hawthorne (Philadelphia, PA)

Median sale price

: $1,400,000 |

Median days on market

: 108 days

1010 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,316

- See 1010 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 on Redfin.com

1227 Clymer St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

- List price: $949,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,536

- See 1227 Clymer St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 on Redfin.com

1352 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

- List price: $416,500

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,260

- See 1352 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 on Redfin.com

800 S 10Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: not available | Square feet: 4,465

- See 800 S 10Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 on Redfin.com

#4. Chestnut Hill (Philadelphia, PA)

Median sale price

: $925,000 |

Median days on market

: 41 days

191 E Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- List price: $1,599,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,447

- See 191 E Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 on Redfin.com

234 E Benezet St, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,915

- See 234 E Benezet St, Philadelphia, PA 19118 on Redfin.com

8004 Anderson St, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,332

- See 8004 Anderson St, Philadelphia, PA 19118 on Redfin.com

8205 Shawnee St, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- List price: $1,995,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,718

- See 8205 Shawnee St, Philadelphia, PA 19118 on Redfin.com

#5. Haverford (Haverford College, PA)

Median sale price

: $891,500 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

104 Woodside Rd, Haverford, PA 19041

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,468

- See 104 Woodside Rd, Haverford, PA 19041 on Redfin.com

200 Marple Rd, Haverford, PA 19041

- List price: $940,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,925

- See 200 Marple Rd, Haverford, PA 19041 on Redfin.com

241 Cheswold Ln, Haverford, PA 19041

- List price: $1,895,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,555

- See 241 Cheswold Ln, Haverford, PA 19041 on Redfin.com

250 Montgomery Ave, Haverford, PA 19041

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,853

- See 250 Montgomery Ave, Haverford, PA 19041 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.