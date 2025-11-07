The most expensive neighborhoods in Scranton

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Scranton metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. West Mountain (Scranton, PA)

Median sale price

: $262,500 |

Median days on market

: 18 days

107 Ridgeview Dr, Scranton, PA 18504

- List price: $580,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,824

- See 107 Ridgeview Dr, Scranton, PA 18504 on Redfin.com

121 Ridgeview Dr, Scranton, PA 18504

- List price: $424,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,162

- See 121 Ridgeview Dr, Scranton, PA 18504 on Redfin.com

2613 Jackson St, Scranton, PA 18504

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,923

- See 2613 Jackson St, Scranton, PA 18504 on Redfin.com

28 Ridgeview Dr, Scranton, PA 18504

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,300

- See 28 Ridgeview Dr, Scranton, PA 18504 on Redfin.com

#2. Greenridge (Scranton, PA)

Median sale price

: $231,000 |

Median days on market

: 12 days

1519 Von Storch Ave, Scranton, PA 18509

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,039

- See 1519 Von Storch Ave, Scranton, PA 18509 on Redfin.com

4 Plum Pl, Scranton, PA 18509

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400

- See 4 Plum Pl, Scranton, PA 18509 on Redfin.com

802 Sunset St, Scranton, PA 18509

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,790

- See 802 Sunset St, Scranton, PA 18509 on Redfin.com

831 Raines St, Scranton, PA 18509

- List price: $24,900

- Beds: 0 | Baths: not available | Square feet: 400

- See 831 Raines St, Scranton, PA 18509 on Redfin.com

#3. Wilkes (Georgetown, PA)

Median sale price

: $227,000 |

Median days on market

: 13 days

59 N Walnut St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,062

- See 59 N Walnut St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 on Redfin.com

#4. Hill Section (Scranton, PA)

Median sale price

: $225,000 |

Median days on market

: 10 days

228 Prescott Ave, Scranton, PA 18510

- List price: $599,999

- Beds: 12 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 3,500

- See 228 Prescott Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 on Redfin.com

527 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,594

- See 527 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 on Redfin.com

7 Oakwood Pl, Scranton, PA 18510

- List price: $129,995

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 960

- See 7 Oakwood Pl, Scranton, PA 18510 on Redfin.com

827 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510

- List price: $362,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,120

- See 827 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 on Redfin.com

#5. East Mountain (Scranton, PA)

Median sale price

: $224,900 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

102 Florida Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,929

- See 102 Florida Ave, Scranton, PA 18505 on Redfin.com

2001 Cleveland Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

- List price: $949,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 6,018

- See 2001 Cleveland Ave, Scranton, PA 18505 on Redfin.com

4 Pen Y Bryn Dr, Scranton, PA 18505

- List price: $293,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,558

- See 4 Pen Y Bryn Dr, Scranton, PA 18505 on Redfin.com

500 Seymour Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,500

- See 500 Seymour Ave, Scranton, PA 18505 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.