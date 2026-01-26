Most popular girl names in the 60s in Pennsylvania

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the '60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the '60s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born from 1960 to 1969. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the '60s in your home state.
#30. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,343
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 172 (#609 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,052 (#30 most common name)
#29. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,374
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 172 (#609 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,771 (#24 most common name)
#28. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,382
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6 (#2451 most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,332 (#38 most common name)
#27. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,604
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 253 (#436 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,723 (#26 most common name)
#26. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,626
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,835 (#16 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,915 (#17 most common name)
#25. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,857
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 226 (#487 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,414 (#20 most common name)
#24. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,905
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 33 (#1521 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,844 (#11 most common name)
#23. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,987
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 36 (#1474 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,496 (#19 most common name)
#22. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,017
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 324 (#353 (tie) most common name, -96.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,771 (#35 most common name)
#21. Michele
Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning "Who is like God?".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,168
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 324 (#353 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 86,992 (#50 most common name)
#20. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,309
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 103 (#856 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,596 (#10 most common name)
#19. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,354
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 16 (#1931 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,938 (#14 most common name)
#18. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "palm tree".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,425
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 16 (#1931 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,224 (#13 most common name)
#17. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,189
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 16 (#1931 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,452 (#36 most common name)
#16. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,216
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 87 (#966 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,893 (#23 most common name)
#15. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning "to be devoted to Bacchus".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,935
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#2092 most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,823 (#29 most common name)
#14. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,101
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 163 (#645 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,950 (#32 most common name)
#13. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,650
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 94 (#911 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,432 (#12 most common name)
#12. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,802
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 306 (#370 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,774 (#21 most common name)
#11. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,144
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 229 (#483 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,296 (#9 most common name)
#10. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,354
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 83 (#992 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,339 (#27 most common name)
#9. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning "bay laurel".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,361
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 85 (#979 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561 (#15 most common name)
#8. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,424
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 342 (#334 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,445 (#7 most common name)
#7. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,789
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 70 (#1098 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,169 (#6 most common name)
#6. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,955
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#2724 most common name, -100.0% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,467 (#8 most common name)
#5. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,058
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 276 (#397 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,072 (#5 most common name)
#4. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,783
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 127 (#759 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,054 (#4 most common name)
#3. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 20,927
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 277 (#394 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661 (#3 most common name)
#2. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 21,655
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,152 (#84 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,238 (#2 most common name)
#1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning "God's promise".
Pennsylvania
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 32,498
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 103 (#856 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,983 (#1 most common name)