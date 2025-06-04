Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Sleep Walker'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Stacy (supporting, female, male, 18-30)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 21-25)

--- Sarah (supporting, female, 22-26)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Crunch Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Travis (lead, 18-28)

--- Joel (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Stan (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Aster and Ellis'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jane (supporting, female, 40-55)

--- Greg (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Valley Beneath Us'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lee Washington (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Miss Haley (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Lewis (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Unscripted Documentary Television Series'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Social Services/CPS Worker (background extra, 35-60)

--- Police Officer (background extra, 30-55)

--- Grace S. (supporting, female, 14-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'For The Common Good'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Elizabeth Hudson Morris (lead, 21-28)

--- Margaret Mattson (lead, female, 45-60)

--- Elin Kunders (lead, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)

--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Video Exhibit for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Role of Ida B. Wells'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ida B. Wells (lead, female, 30-42)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Christmas Temptation'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lenny (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Evelyn (supporting, female, 50-60)

--- Aunt Carol (supporting, female, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Club Lax'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Josh (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

