Hopewell Area School District switches to remote learning, works to resolve ‘transportation matter’

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hopewell Area School District will hold remote classes as administrators work to resolve a “transportation matter.”

Superintendent Maura Hobson said students will learn remotely on Thursday and Friday because of this issue.

The district has not specified what the issue was at this time.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to transition to remote learning. While this situation is temporary, we want to ensure that all students and staff can continue learning in a safe and consistent manner while we address this matter,” Hobson said.

Hobson thanked families for their flexibility.

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