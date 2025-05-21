Movies and TV shows casting in Pittsburgh

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Pittsburgh, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Don't Let Him In'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mark (lead, male, 21-30)

--- The Killer (supporting, male, 21-40)

--- Christine (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bus 153'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lindsey (lead, female, 6-11)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Void'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Samantha (voiceover, female, 7-12)

--- Therapist (day player, female, male, 40-60)

--- Brian (lead, male, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Buffalo, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Room for You'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ellie (child) (lead, female, 10-15)

--- Ellie (adult) (lead, female, 28-40)

--- Ray (adult) (lead, female, 28-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Tell-Tale Heart'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Narrator (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Inspector Roth (supporting, male, 40-55)

--- Inspector Wilson (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the short film here

