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Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Retreat'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jaime (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Molly (supporting, female, 2-4)

--- Susan Alexander (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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"It'll Be Okay" - Short film (2000's mumblecore style with a folk horror backdrop) - Summer 2026 shooting

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jane (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Everett (lead, male, 21-40)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Intruders'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Party Goers (background / extra, all genders, 18-50)

--- David Tally (day player, male, 18+)

--- Detective Regina Rhoe (day player, female, 30-39)

- Roles pay up to: $350

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Baseball Stadium Review Show

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Host (real people, 24-40)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'Unexpected Love'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Li Mei (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Peter Ross (supporting, male, 22-40)

--- Restaurant Patron (background / extra, all genders, 18-70)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Internal Debate'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chet (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Heart/Chet's Heart (lead, 18-30)

--- The Brain/Chet's Brain (lead, 18-30)

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Price of Peace'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Vanessa (lead, female, 35-40)

--- Charles (lead, male, 35-40)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.