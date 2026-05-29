Surveillance video shows start of brutal attack in Downtown Pittsburgh convenience store

PITTSBURGH — Exclusive new surveillance video shows the moment a man was brutally attacked inside a Downtown Pittsburgh convenience store.

As Channel 11 previously reported, that man was punched, kicked and threatened by a group of young men at the 7-Eleven along Penn Avenue.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 as reporter Lauren Talotta walks us through the new video.

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