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Surveillance video shows start of brutal attack in Downtown Pittsburgh convenience store

By WPXI.com News Staff
Surveillance video shows start of brutal attack in Downtown Pittsburgh convenience store
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Exclusive new surveillance video shows the moment a man was brutally attacked inside a Downtown Pittsburgh convenience store.

As Channel 11 previously reported, that man was punched, kicked and threatened by a group of young men at the 7-Eleven along Penn Avenue.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 as reporter Lauren Talotta walks us through the new video.

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