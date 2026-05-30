Kennywood expanding chaperone policy in response to ‘unauthorized gathering’

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennyood is taking action against an unapproved meet-up.

In a social media post Friday, Kennywood said it is “aware of social media posts circulating regarding a possible unauthorized gathering at the park.”

The park says it has “zero tolerance for disruptive behavior” and will expand its evening chaperone policy for all of Saturday, out of an abundance of caution.

Click here for more information about Kennywood’s security policies.

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