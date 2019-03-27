  • Mustang commits hit-and-run on semi after 360 spin on highway

    MIAMI - It was a scary moment for the driver of a tractor-trailer in south Florida when a car spun in front of him.

    Dash cam video from the tractor-trailer shows the driver of a white Ford Mustang veering out of the I-95 express lane and making a complete 360-degree turn. The car hit the 18-wheeler on the nose, and then sped away. 

    Truck driver Ignacio Roman says the incident happened Sunday morning while he was on his way to the Port of Miami. He says he hit the brakes and turned his truck's steering wheel a little bit to avoid a T-bone collision with the Mustang. 

    Roman's semi did suffer some damage, and he hopes the Florida Highway Patrol will be able to locate the driver of the Mustang. 
     

     

    NBC/WTVJ

