'Fresh Prince' actor drops 'Carlton Dance' suit against video game maker

Ribeiro's lawyers filed documents Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles saying he's voluntarily dismissing the suit against North Carolina-based Epic Games.
For more entertainment news, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
No reason was given, and Ribeiro's lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The actor had already dropped a similar suit against Take-Two Interactive, makers of the video game NBA2K16.
The suits received a serious blow last month when federal officials denied Ribeiro a copyright for the "Carlton."
Ribeiro's nerdy, arm-swinging dance, usually to Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual," was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to trade Antonio Brown to Buffalo Bills
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- American Airlines apologizes after booting woman, son with rare skin condition off flight
- VIDEO: Restaurant Owner Closes Shop To Take All Employees, Families to Disney
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}