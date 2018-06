0 Hurricane Maria has given this year's Puerto Rican Day Parade a new significance

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in New York on Sunday for the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade, a massive celebration of Puerto Rico's culture and history.

This year, the parade's festivities were colored by Puerto Rico's continued struggle in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which upturned the island nearly nine months ago.

“This is a very important parade and a very meaningful parade given the tragedy and the devastation of the homeland,” Louis Maldonado, National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) Board Chair, told NBC News.

The Category 4 hurricane caused over $90 million in damage, and around 5% of the island is still without power. According to a recently released Harvard study, the storm was responsible for more than 4,600 deaths, over 70 times the official death toll.

Government agencies like FEMA have been criticized for lagging in their response to the devastation. And many Americans don't realize that Puerto Rico qualifies for the same type of aid as other states: according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll, fewer than half of Americans know that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens by birth.

So for many activists, the parade was an opportunity to raise awareness of Puerto Rico's plight in addition to celebrating its heritage.

Esai Morales, a Brooklyn-born actor of Puerto Rican descent, led the parade as it wound its way down Fifth Avenue. He also saw the day's events as celebration mixed with remembrance.

“My passion and my pride is very much connected to that tiny little island with a big heart, which did not receive the kind of support that we have hoped would be sufficient. Nonetheless, it did get the world’s attention," Morales told NBC News. "I just offer my respect, my condolences to the thousands of uncounted that died, as a result of the inability to provide basic services, and my heart goes to their families."

The parade's theme this year was "Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces", or "One Nation, Many Voices", and is meant to highlight diverse thought and art across Puerto Rico. Among the parade's many honorees were singer Lucecita Benitez, former MLB player Carlos Beltran and historian Virginia Sánchez Korrol.

And for the supporters and participants who began gathering along the parade route this morning, Puerto Rican pride was out in full force.

Big-name politicians were a part of Sunday's festivities as well. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was joined by first responders and teachers as he marched along the parade route, and New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate's minority leader, marched alongside Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.