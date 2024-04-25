Multiple kids on board when school bus, pickup truck collide in South Fayette Township

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple kids were on board when a school bus and a pickup truck collided in South Fayette Township on Thursday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Robinson Run Road and Battle Ridge Road at 3:55 p.m.

A school bus and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.

The school district confirmed four children and two employees were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Minor injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group