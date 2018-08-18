  • 2 inmates use drain pipe to escape jail, officials say

    By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Two inmates used a drain pipe to escape late Wednesday from the Troup County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

    Security camera images showed Thomas Christopher Cuddington and Eric Calvin Bell, both 28, “climbing down from a drain pipe” at the front of the Sheriff’s Office about 10:59 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith said Thursday in a statement.

    The inmates ran up Sam Walker Drive toward Hamilton Road in LaGrange and have been at large since, according to Smith.

     
     

