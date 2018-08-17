Baby in car when police seize gun, drugs following chase

DUQUESNE, Pa. - Duquesne police arrested a 19-year-old man on a number of charges after they say he refused to pull over, then led police on a slow speed chase that ended in West Mifflin.
According to police chief Thomas Dunlevy, Jason Briggs of West Mifflin threw a gun out of the window during the pursuit.
His message for people who frequent a known dangerous area in town, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Police also seized heroin and marijuana from the car.
Briggs' girlfriend and their 10-month-old baby were also in the car.
Dunlevy told Channel 11 Briggs was hanging on North 4th Street, which is a dangerous, drug infested area that officers keep a close eye on.
