  • Baby in car when police seize gun, drugs following chase

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Duquesne police arrested a 19-year-old man on a number of charges after they say he refused to pull over, then led police on a slow speed chase that ended in West Mifflin.

    According to police chief Thomas Dunlevy, Jason Briggs of West Mifflin threw a gun out of the window during the pursuit.

    Police also seized heroin and marijuana from the car.

    Briggs' girlfriend and their 10-month-old baby were also in the car.

    Dunlevy told Channel 11 Briggs was hanging on North 4th Street, which is a dangerous, drug infested area that officers keep a close eye on. 

