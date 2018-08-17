  • Warrant issued for man's arrest in connection with deadly shooting inside local bar

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting outside an Allegheny County bar.

    According to county police, Carl Jones, 27, is being charged with homicide and weapons violations.

    A 54-year-old man was shot and killed outside the 1313 Bar on Kennedy Avenue in Duquesne early Monday morning.

    Jones is known to frequent McKeesport and has ties to the Hill District neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

    He was last seen with facial hair.

    Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477), callers can remain anonymous. 

