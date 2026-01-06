Ravens firing John Harbaugh, according to report

Days after being upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial winner-takes-all Week 17 game, John Harbaugh is reportedly out as the Ravens’ head coach.

EPSN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the first to report Harbaugh’s firing, citing sources.

Sources: John Harbaugh is out as the Ravens head coach. pic.twitter.com/Rht9ssh01j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Schefter says Harbaugh is now expected to become the top head-coaching candidate in this hiring cycle, again citing league sources.

Harbaugh spent 18 seasons in Baltimore and was the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach, only behind Mike Tomlin.

He had a 180-113 record and 13-11 postseason record.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

