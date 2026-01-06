Local

Ravens firing John Harbaugh, according to report

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Ravens Steelers Football Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin greet each other after an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)
Days after being upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial winner-takes-all Week 17 game, John Harbaugh is reportedly out as the Ravens’ head coach.

EPSN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the first to report Harbaugh’s firing, citing sources.

Schefter says Harbaugh is now expected to become the top head-coaching candidate in this hiring cycle, again citing league sources.

Harbaugh spent 18 seasons in Baltimore and was the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach, only behind Mike Tomlin.

He had a 180-113 record and 13-11 postseason record.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

