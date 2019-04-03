3 ex-Penn State frat members sentenced to jail in pledge's death case

The Centre Daily Times reports that sentences handed down Tuesday to the three former Beta Theta Pi members range from 30 days to three months in jail.
TRENDING NOW:
- School, nonprofit pack up lunch leftovers for weekend meals
- Woman buys total inventory of closing Payless shoe store, donates to flood victims
- Frozen ready-to-eat beef patties recalled due to possible plastic contamination
- VIDEO: Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: Man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Piazza had consumed a large amount of alcohol on pledge bid acceptance night in 2017 and was fatally injured in a series of falls.
The ex-district attorney had pursued involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against some of the students. But judges dismissed some of those allegations and prosecutors withdrew others.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}