911 operator helps with real emergency: fractions homework

Their job is to answer the call in an emergency, and for one student, fractions homework and a bad day of school were problems with which he needed help.
Antonia Bundy listened to the boy who called earlier this month, and instead of telling him this case wasn’t an emergency, she stayed on the phone, listening to the child and then helping him work through the math problem, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported.
The Lafayette, Indiana, Police Department released the audio of the call.
Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O— LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019
Chief Pat Flannelly was impressed with Bundy’s response to the boy.
“I was really really impressed with Antonia,” Flannelly told the Journal & Courier. “It can be a hard and busy job down there, and for her to recognize that the boy was stressed and needed someone to talk to, it was heartwarming to listen to her approach with him.”
But it wasn’t just her calm demeanor that impressed Flannelly.
“And she solved the math problem, to boot,” he told the newspaper.
Police reminded those who need homework help that 911 isn’t the best place to seek an answer, but they’re happy that Bundy was able to help the student, WISH reported.
