2 women found shot to death in Butler County after man’s apparent suicide in Illinois

ZELINOPLE, Pa. — Two women and a man are dead after a suspected murder-suicide, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A PSP report states this investigation began in Illinois, where a man reported to the Hillside Police Department that two people were dead at a home in Zelinople, Butler County.

When the Hillside police responded to speak with that man, he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The PSP report states that after locating an ID, Hillside officers contacted the Jackson Township Police Department, requesting a welfare check at the man’s listed home address on Dior Drive in Zelinople.

At that address, PSP says Jackson Township officers found two women who were shot to death. Both women are believed to be family members of the man.

None of the deceased have been identified, and investigators are working to identify next of kin.

PSP is now investigating the circumstances around the deaths, but says investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public. Law enforcement is not searching for anyone else in connection with this incident.

