While President Donald Trump tries to find a way to get funding for his border wall project, an Air Force veteran has started an online fundraiser to help out.
Florida resident Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient who was severely injured during his deployment in Iraq in 2004, started a GoFundMe page Dec. 16 and set a goal of $1 billion. Early Thursday morning, more than $2.5 million had been pledged by more than 42,000 people to the cause, dubbed “We The People Will Fund The Wall.”
According to his website, Kolfage lost three of his limbs during Operation Iraqi Freedom during a rocket attack at Balad Air Force Base on Sept. 11, 2004.
$2Million and the mainstream doesn’t even start airing till tomorrow evening! It’s going slow compared to what’s about to happen!— Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) December 20, 2018
KEEP SHARING IT! Encourage everyone to donate#GoFundTheWall trend it https://t.co/l7dpYl7iIL @MarkDice @RyanAFournier @DonaldJTrumpJr
He said a concerted effort by citizens can help raise some of the funds needed to build the border war.
“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” Kolfage wrote on his fundraising page. “That equates to roughly ($5 billion), even if we get half, that's half the wall. We can do this.”
Kolfage is working with GoFundMe officials to boost the maximum amount he can raise, KGTV reported.
A representative from GoFundMe has not commented, Politico reported.
“If we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jump start things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians.” Kolfage wrote on his GoFundMe page. “This won’t be easy, but it’s our duty as citizens.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- Gov. Wolf: Time to take a serious look at recreational marijuana
- Dad surprises daughter with shelter dog she fell in love with, but thought was adopted
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/21-12/23)
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}