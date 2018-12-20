Dad surprises daughter with shelter dog she fell in love with, but thought was adopted

STILLWATER, Okla. - An Oklahoma father surprised his daughter with a Christmas gift she wanted for years: a dog.
However, this wasn’t just any dog, Lance Fuqua explained in a Facebook post. It seems his daughter, Hallee Fuqua, had been volunteering at a local humane society.
“She fell in love with a dog named Rambo and visited him often,” Lance Fuqua said.
Even though he and his wife told their daughter she should wait until after she graduates from college to adopt a dog, the couple adopted Rambo and were able to keep it a secret with help from the shelter.
“She found out this weekend that Rambo had been adopted and she was broken,” Fuqua said.
The Fuquas surprised their daughter with the dog and recorded the reunion, posting the touching video on social media.
