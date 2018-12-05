Bear repellent can punctured at Amazon warehouse, sickening dozens of workers

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. - An automated machine punctured a can of bear repellent, releasing the chemicals into the workspace at a New Jersey Amazon warehouse.
First responders said 24 workers at the warehouse in Robbinsville had to be taken to area hospitals, The Associated Press reported. At least one worker is in critical condition.
Thirty other workers were treated at Amazon, many saying they had difficulty breathing and burning in their throats, the AP reported.
The repellent contained concentrated capsaicin, or the active component of chili peppers, but the fumes were contained to one area of the facility, NJ.com reported.
The incident is under investigation, the AP reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police arrest 20 as part of Mon Valley drug sweep
- Police issue warrant for man in shooting of man, woman in car who crashed into porch
- 300-pound Erie woman pleads guilty in crushing death of 120-pound boyfriend
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}