  • Bear repellent can punctured at Amazon warehouse, sickening dozens of workers

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. - An automated machine punctured a can of bear repellent, releasing the chemicals into the workspace at a New Jersey Amazon warehouse. 

    First responders said 24 workers at the warehouse in Robbinsville had to be taken to area hospitals, The Associated Press reported. At least one worker is in critical condition. 

    Thirty other workers were treated at Amazon, many saying they had difficulty breathing and burning in their throats, the AP reported.

    The repellent contained concentrated capsaicin, or the active component of chili peppers, but the fumes were contained to one area of the facility, NJ.com reported.

    The incident is under investigation, the AP reported.

