Gather all your friends! Pringles is saving you hours in the kitchen with its latest chip creation: the "Turducken Friendsgiving Feast."
Six flavors are included in the kit: turkey, chicken, duck, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie -- or as the packaging says, "1 epic bird. 3 classic sides."
RED HOT TRIPLE BIRD ALERT!!! Don't miss Pringles Friendsgiving Feast, featuring The Turducken Stack, dropping in limited quantities on Thursday at 12pm ET here: https://t.co/MYfOPw38hd. We'd start refreshing that page now. pic.twitter.com/A5M2TxuRPw— Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2019
Stack the turkey, chicken and duck flavors to get a taste of a turducken feast ... or keep it traditional by sticking to one flavor at a time.
Pringles' Friendsgiving feast "featuring the majestic turducken" stack will be available in limited quantities starting Thursday at 12 p.m. on Kellogg's website.
