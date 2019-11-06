  • Call your friends! Pringles releasing ‘Turducken Friendsgiving Feast'

    Updated:

    Gather all your friends! Pringles is saving you hours in the kitchen with its latest chip creation: the "Turducken Friendsgiving Feast."

    Six flavors are included in the kit: turkey, chicken, duck, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie -- or as the packaging says, "1 epic bird. 3 classic sides."

    Stack the turkey, chicken and duck flavors to get a taste of a turducken feast ... or keep it traditional by sticking to one flavor at a time.

    Pringles' Friendsgiving feast "featuring the majestic turducken" stack will be available in limited quantities starting Thursday at 12 p.m. on Kellogg's website.

